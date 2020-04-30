Nebraska sees a jump in COVID-19 deaths reporting problems

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has seen a jump in COVID-19 deaths following technical difficulties with the state’s coronavirus tracking portal in recent days, state health officials said late Wednesday.

Nebraska saw 13 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 68, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported. Eight of the deaths were in hard-hit Hall County, is home to Grand Island and continues to lead the state in COVID-19 cases with nearly 1,000.

The jump is deaths came on the same day that Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in Lincoln and other parts of Nebraska.

State officials said that while its latest number of coronavirus deaths is accurate, the reported number of confirmed cases statewide continues to lag actual counts due to the technical problems.

