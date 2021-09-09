Nebraska redistricting panel hits impasse, turns to public

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lawmakers who are drafting Nebraska's new political boundaries agreed Thursday to present two sets of legislative and congressional maps to the public after hitting a major impasse and trading accusations that the maps were skewed to favor a specific political party.
Members of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee failed to reach an agreement over any one set of plans during a meeting just ahead of next week's special legislative session. The committee has scheduled hearings next week in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island where members of the public can testify.