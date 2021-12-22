Nebraska project finds key minerals, but can it mine them? JOSH FUNK, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 9:52 a.m.
1 of8 NioCorp Corporate Controller Jeff Mason shows investors a rock sample while the company's CEO Mark Smith listens, Oct. 6, 2021 in Elk Creek, Neb. The company hopes to build a mine in southeast Nebraska to extract rare minerals if it can raise $1 billion. Josh Funk/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 NioCorp Chief Operating Officer Scott Honan tells a group of investors about the plans for a proposed mine in southeast Nebraska, on Oct. 6, 2021 in Elk Creek, Neb. The company hopes to build a mine in to extract critical minerals if it can raise $1 billion. Josh Funk/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Omaha NioCorp Vice President Jim Sims discusses the prospects for a proposed mine with investor Steve Wester during a recent tour of the site Oct. 6, 2021 in Elk Creek, Neb. The company hopes to build the mine in southeast Nebraska to extract rare minerals if it can raise $1 billion. Josh Funk/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 NioCorp Corporate Controller Jeff Mason shows investors core samples the mining company has collected while NioCorp CEO Mark Smith listens, Oct. 6, 2021 in Elk Creek, Neb. The company hopes to build a mine in southeast Nebraska to extract rare minerals if it can raise $1 billion. Josh Funk/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 NioCorp CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors about the prospects for a proposed mine the company hopes to in southeast Nebraska to extract critical minerals, Oct. 6, 2021 in Elk Creek, Neb. The mine project demonstrates how difficult it can be to build such a mine in the United States. Josh Funk/AP Show More Show Less
ELK CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Far beneath the rolling cropland of southeast Nebraska sits a deposit of elements that can be used to make steel and aluminum stronger. Extracting them would seem to be just the kind of project that President Joe Biden has argued is needed to reduce the United States' dependence on foreign suppliers of critical minerals.
But a proposed mine to recover the minerals — niobium, scandium and titanium — is instead providing a case study in the difficulty of actually launching such projects in the U.S.