Nebraska hospitals spread thin as virus continues to surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The current surge in virus cases in Nebraska continues to send more people to the hospital and put stress on the state's health care system.

Health officials said Thursday that they are already concerned about hospital capacity and the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus could make the situation worse if it proves to be more contagious. Nebraska confirmed six cases of the omicron variant earlier this month, and state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said one new possible case was being investigated Thursday.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Angela Hewlett said hospitals may soon have to ration care to patients by imposing what doctors call crisis standards of care because doctors and nurses are spread so thin.

“It may be likely that omicron will cause a giant surge and honestly we can’t handle that right now," said Hewlett, who helps oversee the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. "Our hospitals in Nebraska are already struggling so significantly that we are taking about crisis standards of care. And if we start to see what we think we’re going to see with omicron we’re going to have a big problem.”

The number of people hospitalized with the virus remains near the highest level since before vaccines became available last December. The 602 people currently hospitalized in the state remains below last November's peak of 987, but hospitals have less capacity now because they are so busy with other patients in addition to the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said the state is considering imposing new restrictions if hospitalizations continue to rise. Nearly 15% of the state's hospital beds are already occupied by COVID-19 patients. One of the most likely possibilities is that there will be additional restrictions on surgeries and other procedures to free up hospital capacity.

“For every COVID patient that’s admitted to the hospital you’re taking up a bed for somebody that needs that cancer surgery. And that can be prevented by getting vaccinated or getting your booster dose,” Anthone said.

Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen from 836.29 new cases per day on Nov. 30 to 866.14 new cases per day on Dec. 14.

“Cases and hospitalizations continue increasing with no clear signs of slowing or stabilizing at all really,” Donahue said.

The doctors discussing the spread of the virus Thursday reiterated that everyone should get vaccinated and get a booster shot if they are eligible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wearing a mask indoors would also help.

“Last fall was miserable. This fall and winter unfortunately feels like a rerun," said Dr. Jessica Jones with Methodist Health System in Omaha. "And it’s that much more disappointing because we have these wonderful tools with vaccination available. And because we know that this is truly preventable..”