OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of fleeing a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska more than three decades ago and living under a false identity has pleaded guilty to federal charges in Florida.

Howard D. Farley Jr., 72, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ocala federal court to passport fraud, aggravated identity theft and operating as a pilot without a license, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.