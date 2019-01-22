Nebraska employing online snowplow tracker

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an online site can provide winter travelers with information about Nebraska road conditions from the perspective of snowplow drivers.

The Nebraska Transportation Department said in a news release Tuesday that the online Plow Tracker interactive map shows state plow trucks on highways. At the click of a mouse, site users can see what the snowplow drivers are seeing, thanks to forward-facing dashboard cameras. Plow Tracker automatically refreshes information every minute.

Department operations manager Tom Sands says the weather conditions can often be worse than they appear on the dash cameras, which show only a portion of a roadway.