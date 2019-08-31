Nebraska awarded nearly $2 million for new 911 system

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's public utilities agency says it has been awarded nearly $2 million in federal grant money to revamp the state's 50-year-old 911 system.

The $1.99 million grant from the U.S. Transportation Department and U.S. Commerce Department will go toward implementing a new system called Next Generation 911. The new system will use GPS data to help locate those who call 911 from a cellphone. It will also give Nebraska 911 centers the ability to receive digital information to include, text, pictures and video.

Earlier this year, state officials said that four of every five calls placed to 911 are made on cellphones.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission applied for and will administer the grant. The state will have until March 31, 2022, to apply the federal funds.