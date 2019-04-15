Nebraska advances bill to create military license plates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska motorists could show off their military affiliation or support for U.S. troops on their license plates by 2021 under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval Monday on a 37-0 vote.

The bill by Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, would require the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles to design plates honoring people who served in the armed forces or as reservist. It also would create plates honoring those who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam, the Gulf War or the global war on terrorism.

The measure creates a special fund to help recruit veterans to Nebraska.

Two additional votes are required by the legislation goes to the governor.