Nebraska Guard ready to build armory at Air Force base

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska National Guard officials say the guard is leasing space on a U.S. Air Force base south of Omaha for a new armory.

The guard's Col. Shane Martin says what will be called the Bellevue Readiness Center will include office space, a drill floor, a large kitchen, maintenance bays for guard vehicles and an elevated classroom.

It will cover 130,000 square feet at a cost of $29 million. The 38-acre parcel is on the site of a former housing area at Offutt Air Force Base.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that federal funding for the project hasn't been approved in the final Pentagon budget in the past two federal fiscal years and could be pushed back again.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com