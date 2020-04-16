Nearly foot of snow expected in parts of northern Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A frigid spring storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of wet, heavy snow on parts of northern Missouri later Thursday and overnight into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning across northern Missouri along the Iowa state line, where a narrow band of heavy snow is expected to develop late Thursday afternoon and persist through Thursday night. As much as 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of snow could fall in those areas, with lighter snow totals expected further south, where the weather service has issued a winter weather advisory.

With the exception of the southeastern corner of Missouri, the remainder of the state is under a hazardous weather outlook and could see some snow and frost later Thursday into Friday, the weather service warned.

Snow on the ground is expected to be short-lived, as temperatures are forecast to rise into the 60s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.