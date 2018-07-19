Nearly 1,000 local leaders to attend Indiana opioid summit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Indiana Supreme Court says nearly 1,000 local leaders from all 92 Indiana counties have registered to attend a Statewide Opioid Summit next week.

The event next Wednesday in Indianapolis is part of the state judicial branch's pledge to help fight Indiana's opioid problem, and the Supreme Court is convening teams from each county to attend it. The teams include judges, prosecutors, public defenders, chief probation officers, law enforcement, child welfare workers, community leaders, and medical professionals.

