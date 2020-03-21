Navy Sailor assigned to CENTCOM found with virus

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Navy sailor assigned to the United States Central Command in Florida has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman said Saturday.

The sailor returned to the U.S. from overseas travel on March 15, and went into precautionary quarantine at his home, CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said in a news release.

CENTCOM is located at Macdill Air Force base in Tampa. The sailor started developing symptoms on March 18, then called ahead to Macdill health officials. He was met outside the base by doctors.

Officials said his test returned positive on March 20.