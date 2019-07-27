Navy SEAL Team 6 member charged in alleged sexting case

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A member of the Navy's SEAL Team 6 has been charged with soliciting nude photos of women while pretending to be someone else through text messages.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard allegedly impersonated several different people.

The newspaper reports a general court-martial has been scheduled at Naval Station Norfolk.

Michael Waddington, Howard's attorney, is trying to have the case dismissed at an upcoming hearing. He says investigators didn't find any nude photos on Howard's phone, and he passed two polygraph tests.

Waddington says the only thing linking his client to the messages is that whoever sent them said he or she was stationed in San Diego and liked to work out with kettle bells. He says that could appl to any number of SEALs.

