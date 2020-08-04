Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,139 and the known death toll to 462 as of Monday night.

Tribal health officials said 82,148 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,743 have recovered.

Last week, lawmakers on the Navajo Nation approved a massive spending bill to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that includes money for water projects, power lines, broadband and casino employees who have been laid off.