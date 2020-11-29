Navajo Nation health director named to Biden COVID-19 board

PHOENIX (AP) — The executive director of the Navajo Nation Department of Health has been named a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board.

Dr. Jill Jim was among the board members announced Saturday as part of Biden's transition team preparing to implement the president-elect's coronavirus containment plans, KPHO-TV reported.

Jim's work has focused on preventing chronic diseases and addressing healthcare and health disparities involving Native Americans and Alaska Natives, a statement from the transition team said.

The Navajo Nation member served urban and tribal communities for 18 years in nonprofit, state and federal agencies.

She most recently served as a cabinet member in the administration of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.

“I look forward to working with fellow members of the advisory board to help prepare an urgent, robust, and professional response to the global public health crisis, for President-elect Biden to lead with on day one,” Jim said.

