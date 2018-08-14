Navajo Code Talkers Day celebration planned for Tuesday

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo officials say a celebration of the Navajo Code Talkers will be held Tuesday.

The Navajo Nation Office of the president and vice president says this year's annual event will start at 9 a.m. in Window Rock, Arizona, at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds.

There will be a parade, a wreath ceremony and a 21-gun salute in the morning. A Gourd Dance and a screening of the movie, "Navajo Code Talkers: Journey of Remembrance" will take place in the afternoon.