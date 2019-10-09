Naturopathic center to hold open house

Placeres Naturopathic and Acupuncture on Bank Street in New Milford will hold a fall open house Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature healthy food, raffles, demos and educational talks on health and wellness topics, including naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, weight loss, stress-management and more.

Guest speakers from Blush Couture, Quiet Spruce Wellness and Planet Photography will also be on hand.