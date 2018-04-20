https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Nature-preserve-slates-programs-12843091.php
Nature preserve slates programs
Published 12:00 am, Friday, April 20, 2018
Great Hollow Nature Preserve in New Fairfield will offer programs in the coming days.
They will include a “Black Bears in Your Back Yard” seminar with Budd Veverka, director of land management at the Mianus River Gorge Preserve in Westchester County, N.Y., April 21 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and a “Make Your Town Mason Jar Terrarium” workshop for children ages 5 to 12 April 28 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. ($15)
For more information, call the nature center, located at 225 State Route 37, at 203-546-7789.
To sign up for the terrarium workshop, email sena@greathollow.org.
