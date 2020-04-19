Nature center art show to be virtual

Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield will sponsor its third annual juried painting and photography show.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the show will be virtual.

The subject of all the works must be of nature found within Great Hollow Nature Preserve or the surrounding area.

The deadline to make a submission is April 15.

Applicants will be notified of which artworks are accepted by April 25, application fees are due May 5 and the virtual show will go live May 15.

“We are all hunkering down due to the COVID-19 virus,” said Linda T Hubbard, chair. “But what a great time to create art. Painters, grab your brushes, paints and canvas. Photographers, grab your camera and capture some early signs of spring or edit your existing photos. Take advantage of this quiet time to create art.”

Artists are invited to submit up to four digital images of two-dimensional work for the competition.

Media includes photographs, paintings, collage and drawings.

There is no cost to submit.

Since this is now a virtual show, the $15 hanging fee for each accepted work has been reduced to $10 per artwork.

The Great Hollow Photographers Club will retain a 25 percent commission on all works, so all works must be for sale.

For an application and more information, visit the Event/Art Programs page at www.greathollow.org or email artshow@greathollow.org.