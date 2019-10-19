Native American population grows in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says Nevada's Clark County has one of the fastest growing Native American populations in the country.

The bureau estimates that between July 2017 and 2018 the number of Native Americans living in the county that includes Las Vegas grew at a faster rate than any other large county in the nation.

Experts told the Las Vegas Review-Journal more Native Americans are moving to the county because of its strong economy, employment opportunities and proximity to reservations in Arizona, Utah and Southern California.

Today about 50,000 people who self-identify as Native American live in Clark County — about 2% of the county's population.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com