Native American activist Frank LaMere

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Native American activist Frank LaMere, who fought for a variety of causes and crusaded to close beer stores near a dry South Dakota Indian reservation, has died at 69.

LaMere's daughter, Jennifer LaMere, said that her father died Sunday evening at an Omaha hospital.

LaMere, who was a Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska member, worked for decades to close the four stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska, that sold millions of cans of beer near the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

LaMere also spoke out against the proposed Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. And he was active in the Nebraska Democratic Party and worked his way up to vice chairman.

But Judi gaiashkibos with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs says LaMere also had a talent for connecting with people regardless of their views.