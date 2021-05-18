Nationally watched questions on pandemic, race on ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in Pennsylvania will weigh in on nationally watched questions on Tuesday's primary ballot, questions stemming from Republican dissatisfaction over shutdowns ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf during the pandemic and worries over whether federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will roll back civil rights protections.
Republican lawmakers across the country are rolling back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pennsylvania is in the unique position of being the first to take the question to voters.