National parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown

A visitor reads information outside of the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center in Everglades National Park, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Homestead, Fla. As the partial government shutdown drags on, private organizations, local businesses, volunteers and state governments are putting up the money and manpower to keep national parks across the U.S. open, safe and clean for visitors.

Nonprofits, businesses and state governments nationwide are putting up money and volunteer hours in a battle to keep national parks safe and clean for visitors as the partial U.S. government shutdown lingers.

But such makeshift arrangements haven't prevented some parks from closing and others from being inundated with trash.

Support groups say donations of money and time could run short if the budget impasse between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats lasts much longer.

Some are calling for parks to close for the duration of the standoff. Trump said Friday that it could last "months or even years."

National Park Service spokesman Jeremy Barnum says the agency has reached deals with more than 60 partner groups, concessionaires and states to handle basic tasks at more than 40 parks.