National Weather Service: Storm will hinder Nevada travel

Cold, blustery and snowy weather produced difficult travel conditions in much of Nevada on Wednesday, with a mixed outlook going into Thanksgiving and the next several days.

The National Weather Service office in Reno said travel in the Sierra and western Nevada will be difficult through Wednesday before conditions improve on Thursday. However, another round of snow is expected late Saturday.

Weather service forecasters in Las Vegas said snowfall from the “very cold and potent storm” would begin in mostly areas of central and southern Nevada late Wednesday before intensifying Thursday and early Friday.

The weather service said travel on interstates and other major highways in areas under a winter storm warning could be “extremely hazardous or impossible.”

---

This story has been corrected by deleting an incorrect reference to Reno’s location.