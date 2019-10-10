Nation's highest military honor announced for Army officer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will award the nation's highest military honor to an Army master sergeant who served in Afghanistan and braved enemy fire multiple times while rescuing other members of his task force and evacuating numerous casualties.

The White House says Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams will receive the Medal of Honor during an Oct. 30 ceremony.

The events leading to the award occurred in April 2008. The White House says Williams helped save four critically wounded soldiers and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun.

Williams still serves in the Army.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to those who distinguish themselves through their gallantry in battle and by risking their lives above and beyond the call of duty.