Nashville firm's ex-leader gets 35 months for embezzlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces 35 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $760,000 from Nashville-based Omnis Health Inc., where he formerly was president.

Robert Burton also was ordered to pay more than $1 million combined in restitution to the company and the IRS and was fined $15,000 during his sentencing Monday, the Nashville U.S. attorney’s office said.

Between December 2013 and January 2017, Burton claimed he was using personal funds to buy diabetic testing supplies. Instead, he placed them in online shopping carts and printed screen displays as receipts, the prosecutor's office said.

Burton also fabricated credit card receipts and submitted false travel expense claims, according to the office.

Burton converted reimbursement checks into cash or prepaid debit cards and often used the money for gambling, court documents stated.

Burton, who is formerly from Brentwood, Tennessee, was charged in a criminal information in February and pleaded guilty in May.