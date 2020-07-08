Nashville authorities probe fatal storage unit fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville authorities are investigating a weekend fire at a storage facility that killed one person in a unit that included materials used for methamphetamine production.

The Nashville Fire Department says several units were on fire Saturday at the Cube Smart facility.

Ammonia-like odors were present and life-threatening levels of iodine were detected in the area, the department said.

Hazmat crews returned Sunday and found all air monitoring levels back to normal.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the unit where the body was found, in addition to "evidence that points definitively to materials used for meth production."

Seven units were damaged by fire, 30 were damaged by heat and almost all have smoke or water damage, or both, the department said.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The Davidson County Medical Examiner will confirm the deceased person's identity, along with the manner and cause of death.