Nashua educator is New Hampshire Teacher of the Year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Nashua elementary school teacher who supported her students' families and ensured they had access to the Internet during the coronavirus pandemic is New Hampshire's Teacher of the Year.

Danielle Boutin has taught children for whom English is not their first language for 11 years at Ledge Street School in Nashua.

Her colleagues described her as a dedicated, compassionate advocate for her students. They said that during the pandemic she visited them to help connect their families to community resources; she also set up a walk-up window so students could collect supplies for remote learning.

“This has been one crazy year for all of us, and I know every teacher across the state and probably across the country right now deserves this,” she said at a ceremony outside the Statehouse on Friday.