Narcan training on tap in New Milford

The New Milford Youth Agency will present a free Narcan training session July 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road in town.

Narcan (Naloxone) is an opiate antidote. Trained individuals are allowed to possess and administer Narcan to a person having an overdose.

Training will include overdose prevention strategies, signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Naloxone, the Good Samaritan Law and support information and resources.

Narcan kits will be available to those who are uninsured. Individuals are asked to bring their insurance and prescription card for the mobile pharmacist.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.