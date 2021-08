YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The names of three teenagers killed when a pickup truck they were riding in flipped in central Washington on Thursday have been released.

Samuel Miranda, 16; Demetrius E. Mayokok Randall, 17; and Davis Alexander Garcia Jr., 18, all of Wapato were killed in the crash, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight. Four others were hurt.