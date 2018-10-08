Names of UP crew members in crash released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The body of a second Union Pacific Railroad employee has been recovered from the site of last week's train crash in southeast Wyoming.

KGAB-AM reports that officials also identified the two Union Pacific crew members who died in the Thursday night crash as engineer Jason Martinez and conductor Benjamin Brozovich.

The crash occurred about 18 miles (29 kilometers) west of Cheyenne when an eastbound train slammed into the back of another train that was parked on the rail line.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza says both victims were in the train that hit the parked train. No one else was hurt. More than 50 rail cars and three locomotives derailed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

