NYPD employees charged in car insurance scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A uniformed New York Police Department officer and five dispatchers are among those charged in an insurance scam that authorities say compromised the personal information of 60,000 vehicle accident victims.

An indictment charging 27 people was unsealed in Manhattan federal court. Twenty-three defendants were arrested Thursday morning.

The indictment says that the scheme funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars since 2014 to NYPD employees, 911 operators, hospital workers and medical service providers.

According to the indictment, the confidential information was used to steer victims to medical clinics and lawyers in New York, New Jersey and elsewhere. The providers allegedly paid kickbacks to leaders of the scheme.

Some defendants were to make an initial appearance in court Thursday.