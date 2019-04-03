NYC transit system gets new chief ahead of overhaul

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There's a new boss at the agency overseeing New York City's subways, buses and commuter trains.

The New York state Senate confirmed Patrick Foye as the new chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday before approving a new state budget.

Foye, a former MTA president, was the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey during 2013's George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Foye ordered the lanes reopened after they were closed in a plot to create gridlock and punish a New Jersey mayor who didn't endorse Christie.

Foye takes over the MTA after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Democrat-controlled Legislature authorized new tolls in central Manhattan to raise funds for the subways.

Cuomo also wants the MTA overhauled to improve operations and oversight.