NYC officials bust party with COVID-19, alcohol violations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials said they shut down an illegal party of more than 200 people who were violating pandemic restrictions at a catering hall.

Revelers at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall early Saturday morning were not social distancing or wearing proper face coverings, according to the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

The owner and an employee of the venue in Queens were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol. Two other staffers were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, the sheriff’s office said.

A call to the hall seeking comment was made Sunday.

New York guidelines allow indoor arts and entertainment spaces to operate at 25% of venue capacity and require people to wear a face covering except when eating or drinking.