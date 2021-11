NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's health commissioner said Monday he is “strongly recommending” that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings as scientists work to learn more about the newly identified omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, the commissioner, said he was recommending that all New Yorkers wear masks “at all times when indoors and in a public setting like at your grocery or in a building lobby, offices and retail stores.”