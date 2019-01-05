NYC buildings commissioner steps down after 4 years

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's buildings commissioner is stepping down after four years in the position.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Rick D. Chandler will retire at the end of January after more than three decades in city government.

The mayor praised the 58-year-old official for leading a department modernization effort that includes the digitalizing of construction filings and inspection records.

Chandler also hired more than 230 new inspectors and 150 technical staff — a move the mayor says has speeded up construction permit reviews and complaints and to regulate real estate during the current building boom.

The agency's first deputy commissioner, Thomas Fariello, will serve as acting buildings commissioner while a permanent commissioner is named.

The department regulates more than 1 million city buildings and 45,000 construction sites.