NY to fund 14 new drug addiction recovery centers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fourteen new recovery centers intended to help those struggling with drug addiction are set to open thanks to a New York state investment.

The state's Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services announced Friday that it would award more than $5 million to support the new centers. The centers will be located throughout the state and operated by local recovery organizations. Funds will also go to expansion projects at two existing recovery centers.

The centers offer various services and programs to help people in recovery. The new facilities will bring the total number of facilities opened since 2016 to 25.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the funding shows the state's commitment to helping people get the care they need.