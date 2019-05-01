NY official: Trump golf workers object to wages, conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York state attorney general's office says it received complaints about wages and working conditions at a Trump golf club outside New York City after a news report quoted several workers in the country illegally saying they had been cheated out of pay.

The attorney general's confirmation about the complaints follows a Washington Post report about managers at Trump National Golf Club Westchester not paying workers in the country illegally for overtime or denying promotions or health care benefits.

The Trump Organization calls the claims "total nonsense."

President Donald Trump's company fired dozens of staffers lacking proper work documents after several came forward to say they had been hired at Trump clubs in full knowledge by management of their legal status.

The company has said it did not know its workers were in the country illegally.