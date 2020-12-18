NY neighborhood gets historical race restrictions off deeds

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (AP) — An effort from a neighborhood group in a western New York town to correct historical discrimination has led to the amending of close to 300 home deeds to remove the original 1929 racial restrictions that barred home sales to buyers who weren't white.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Friday that the CORD Initiative, which stands for Confronting Our Racist Deeds and was formed earlier this year, had filed for the amendment to be made in the deeds of homes in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Brighton, New York, near Rochester.