NY may require feminine hygiene products to list ingredients

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state could soon become the first state to require ingredient labels on feminine hygiene products.

The measure, which passed the Legislature last week and now awaits action by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, would require packaging labels listing the materials used in tampons and pads.

Supporters say the information will give consumers vital information about possible allergens, hazardous chemicals and synthetic materials in hygiene products.

Democratic state Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal of Manhattan sponsored the bill. She notes that many personal care products such as shampoo or toothpaste already list their ingredients and says the same should be true for products used regularly by millions of women in New York.

Manufacturers say the products are held to stringent safety standards and say many companies list specific ingredients online.