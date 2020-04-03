NY man volunteering to help sanitation crews dies on the job

MEDFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man who fell from the back of a garbage truck while volunteering to assist sanitation crews during the coronavirus pandemic died, officials said.

Jonathan Kehoe, 59, of Medford, died Wednesday morning after he fell from the back of a Lindenhurst garbage truck, Newsday reported.

The longtime horticulturist had offered to help sanitation crews during their rotating and revolving schedules as a result of the spread of the virus, according to Lindenhurst Village attorney Gerard Glass.

Kehoe fell off the vehicle shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday with the truck in reverse, Suffolk police said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

The attorney said Kehoe was not supposed to be working the back of the truck Wednesday but had switched with one of his younger coworkers to do his fair share.

“He was a stand-up guy," Glass said. "We are all devastated.”

The Village of Lindenhurst also mourned the loss.

“John dedicated himself to beautifying and improving the village for 35 years," village officials said in a statement. "His soft-spoken style, knowledge and willingness to serve and help others will be sorely missed by all.”