NY lawmakers to review social services for poor families

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are taking a close look at one of the state's leading social service programs.

The Assembly Standing Committee on Social Services is scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday in Albany focused on educational and work training benefits provided through the state's Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.

The program is largely federally funded. Benefits can be spent on basic assistance, child care, job training or other help for low-income residents. States are given discretion in how they choose to operate their own programs.

Monday's hearing will focus on how the money is used to help connect recipients to workforce training programs or schooling.

In 2016, the state spent $5.4 billion in state and federal funds on the overall program.