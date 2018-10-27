NY health officials urge safe disposal of unused drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Public health officials in New York state want residents to dispose of their unused, unwanted or expired drugs the safe way.

The Department of Health says hundreds of sites around the state — including many local police stations — will be open for drug disposal on Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Experts say unused medication can harm children and can also end up in the hands of people struggling with addiction.

Officials say unused drugs must be disposed of properly, because pharmaceutical products flushed down the drain can harm the environment.

Two take-back days are held each year. Officials say more than 5,000 tons of pills have been collected since the events began eight years ago.

Go online to find a site near you:

https://takebackday.dea.gov/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjqrMtN6J1wIVgQOGCh2bYw_nEAAYASAAEgIUcPD_BwE#_blank