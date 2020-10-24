NY deputy stabbed in leg trying to carry out court order

AURELIUS, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York sheriff's deputy was stabbed in the leg during a confrontation with a man who then barricaded himself in his house for several hours, police said.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Luke Gaffney, 39, was arrested early Saturday after an hours-long standoff and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

The encounter started at 5 p.m. Friday when two deputies went to a house in Aurelius to carry out a court order directing a man later identified as Gaffney to turn over his guns, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said.

Gaffney refused to comply with the order and stabbed one of the deputies in the leg several times during a brief struggle, Schenck said.

Gaffney then barricaded himself inside the house for several hours until police negotiators persuaded him to come out, authorities said. Schenck said he was taken into custody without further incident.

It wasn't clear if Gaffney had an attorney who could speak for him. The wounded deputy was treated at a hospital and released.