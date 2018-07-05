NY country club worker dies after tree pins him to tractor

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 55-year-old country club worker pinned to his tractor seat by a tree he was hauling has died.

The Warren County Sheriff's office says Raymond H. Kilmartin Jr. was dumping debris with a tractor on Wednesday at Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury, New York when the load shifted and the tree pinned his upper body to the seat.

A nearby homeowner heard him shouting for help, but had trouble locating Kilmartin through the thick tree line.

A bystander and employees at country club near the southern edge of the Adirondacks found Kilmartin and lifted the tree from his body.

He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he died.