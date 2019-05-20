NY bill to let US House see Trump's state returns narrowed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A proposal that would grant Congress access to New York state tax returns filed by President Donald Trump has been revised to address concerns that it could jeopardize the privacy of anyone who files a return in the state.

Assemblyman David Buchwald, D-Westchester County, submitted an amendment to his bill this weekend to make it apply only to federal, state and local elected officials and companies in which they have significant ownership.

Under a bill approved by the state Senate, state tax officials could release any New York returns if requested by any of three congressional committees. Republicans objected on privacy grounds, but Democrats argued the bill would help Congress circumvent the administration's refusal to hand over Trump's federal returns.

The Assembly could pass the amended proposal this week. The Senate must also approve the change.