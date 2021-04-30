NY attorney general settles suit vs. anti-abortion activists

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced a settlement with two anti-abortion demonstrators she had accused of harassing activity outside a Manhattan clinic, saying they had agreed to a buffer zone around the clinic's entrances and faced a $5,000 fine for any violation.

James had filed suit in February against Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes, accusing them of repeatedly barring patients’ entrance to the Planned Parenthood clinic in violation of access laws, and threatening violence against patients and staff.