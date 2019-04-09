NY Senate weighs protections for workplace religious attire

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Senate is poised to approve legislation strengthening protections for religious attire in the workplace.

Legislation up for a vote on Tuesday would clarify state anti-bias rules to prohibit employers from discriminating against workers because of clothing, head coverings or hair styles they wear in accordance with their religion.

Supporters say the bill is needed to address situations like one at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority several years ago in which Sikh and Muslim transit workers reported discrimination because of their head coverings.

A coalition of Sikh houses of worship from around New York wrote to lawmakers urging passage of the bill, which they said sends a clear message about basic fairness.

The bill is expected to pass the Democrat-led Senate. The Democrat-controlled Assembly hasn't scheduled a vote.