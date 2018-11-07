By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in

the race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Gillibrnd Farley
Albany 319 319 71,339 33,963
Allegany 33 0 0 0
Bronx 999 928 214,264 17,806
Brooklyn 1,843 1,798 477,330 77,023
Broome 141 122 32,714 25,016
Catargus 55 18 3,012 3,643
Cayuga 46 46 12,883 12,472
Chataqua 100 87 17,020 18,622
Chemung 89 89 13,056 13,979
Chenang 21 21 6,652 8,468
Clinton 91 91 14,436 9,222
Columbia 50 18 5,049 3,170
Cortland 51 51 8,480 6,689
Delaware 55 55 6,911 8,461
Dutchess 220 141 36,912 28,184
Erie 858 288 58,673 35,924
Essex 42 10 1,856 1,032
Franklin 45 45 7,544 5,170
Fulton 42 42 6,330 9,216
Genesee 53 0 0 0
Greene 52 0 0 0
Hamilton 11 11 913 1,470
Herkimer 59 59 8,665 11,025
Jefferson 69 69 13,558 13,889
Lewis 38 38 3,398 4,781
Livingston 61 61 10,618 12,054
Madison 52 52 11,780 12,131
Manhattan 1,298 1,214 407,490 45,462
Monroe 827 827 164,807 100,532
Montgomery 42 42 6,567 7,661
Nassau 1,199 290 53,931 34,195
Niagara 180 0 0 0
Oneida 192 192 35,975 35,526
Onondaga 427 427 101,579 62,681
Ontario 92 92 21,490 19,421
Orange 334 274 55,454 46,747
Orleans 40 40 4,288 7,661
Oswego 110 110 16,516 19,278
Otsego 49 49 10,348 9,244
Putnam 86 86 17,617 18,165
Queens 1,434 1,414 367,507 83,025
Rensselaer 118 36 9,160 4,968
Rockland 277 124 22,864 18,808
StLawrence 81 59 11,762 9,796
Saratoga 196 195 48,681 40,727
Schenectdy 102 102 30,627 20,888
Schoharie 22 22 4,902 6,317
Schuyler 19 19 3,167 3,652
Seneca 27 27 5,544 5,134
StatenIsl 327 327 67,106 62,421
Steuben 85 85 12,796 18,724
Suffolk 1,052 1,035 257,889 225,420
Sullivan 68 68 11,569 11,622
Tioga 41 0 0 0
Tompkins 65 65 25,925 7,877
Ulster 163 150 42,423 22,812
Warren 36 9 2,038 1,365
Washington 50 5 843 682
Wayne 57 57 13,004 16,529
Wstchester 949 387 121,179 46,974
Wyoming 40 40 4,330 8,837
Yates 18 0 0 0
Totals 15,598 12,328 3,002,771 1,396,561

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:45