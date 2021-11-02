Skip to main content
News

NY-Mayor-All

The Associated Press

0 of 5,901 precincts - 0 percent

Eric Adams, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Curtis Sliwa, GOP 0 - 0 percent

William Pepitone, Con 0 - 0 percent

Catherine Rojas, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Stacey Prussman, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Fernando Mateo, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Raja Flores, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Skiboky Stora, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Quanda Francis, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Mayor Albany City

0 of 128 precincts - 0 percent

Katherine Sheehan, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Alicia Purdy, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Gregory Aidala, Inp 0 - 0 percent

Mayor Buffalo City

0 of 291 precincts - 0 percent

India Walton, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Write In, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Mayor Syracuse City

0 of 55 precincts - 0 percent

Khalid Bey, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Janet Burman, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Benjamin Walsh, Inp (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mayor Glen Cove City

0 of 19 precincts - 0 percent

Timothy Tenke, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Pamela Panzenbeck, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Mayor Peekskill

0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent

Vivian McKenzie, EPF 0 - 0 percent

Emiliano Perez, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Conor Greene, WF 0 - 0 percent

Mayor Rye City

0 of 23 precincts - 0 percent

Joshua Cohn, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Danielle Tagger-Epstein, WF 0 - 0 percent

Mayor Suffern

0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Curley, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Edward Markunas, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 11-02-2021 13:45